April 16, 2017

BY GAYLA CAWLEY

LYNN—Police are on scene investigating an Easter Day double shooting in Central Square.

Two men were shot in front of the LynnArts building at 25 Exchange St. Sunday around 3 p.m.. One man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and another man was taken to Union Hospital. Both could have life-threatening injuries, Lynn Police said.

Police are seeking a male shooter who fled the scene.

The area is blocked off for crime scene purposes and Lynn Police have called the Essex County District Attorney’s CPAC unit, now known as the Essex State Police Detective Unit, to assist with the investigation.