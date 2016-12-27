Does this bank robbery suspect look familiar?

December 27, 2016

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SAUGUS POLICE DEPARTMENT

In this still from surveillance footage, a robbery suspect is seen at North Shore Bank in Saugus.

The Saugus Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release.

Police responded to North Shore Bank located at the intersection of Broadway (Route 1) and Lynn Fells Parkway at 5:30 p.m. The suspect passed a note to a teller and fled on foot down Lynn Fells Parkway toward Target with an undisclosed amount of cash, the release said.

The suspect, whose image was captured on surveillance video, appears to be a white male in his early- to-mid 20s. He looks to be approximately 5’7-5’8, weighing 160-170 lbs. He had facial hair and was wearing dark clothing.

This incident remains under investigation. If anyone saw a man matching the suspect’s description or noticed suspicious activity near the bank on Tuesday, they are asked to contact Saugus Police at (781) 233-1740.