Do you recognize this ID theft suspect?

May 1, 2017

COURTESY PHOTO

The Swampscott Police Department wants help identifying this man.

SWAMPSCOTT — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect allegedly involved in an ID theft.

Police said three iPhones were purchased in a female victim’s name, and mailed to her address. The suspect knocked on her door and said he was from UPS picking up the phones.

When the woman said she didn’t have the phones and took his photo, the man left the area without the phones. He was driving a silver minivan, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is urged to call Swampscott Police Criminal Investigation Division at (781) 595-1111.