Do Lynn & Revere suffer from a grocery-gap?

April 17, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY SPENSER HASAK

Construction continues on the new Market Basket on Western Avenue.

By THOMAS GRILLO

LYNN — Two North Shore communities made the Top 10 list of cities with the highest percentage of low-income residents lacking access to supermarkets, according to a new report.

Lynn and Revere joined Brockton, Chelsea, Chicopee, Everett, Lawrence, Lowell, Springfield and Taunton as cities with a problem that has nutrition ramifications.

The so-called grocery-gap is most acute in older Bay State cities and rural areas, according to the Food Trust, a Philadelphia-based national nonprofit. The study’s authors’ mission is to ensure everyone has access to affordable and nutritious food.

The data measured the percentage of residents living more than a mile from a grocery store. To meet the standard definition of a supermarket, researchers said the stores must have annual sales of $2 million or more.

Lynn has two major supermarkets: Shaw’s on State Street and Stop & Shop on Washington Street. There’s also a Price Rite on the Lynnway.

But the study failed to include the new 84,000-square-foot Market Basket which is expected to open this summer. The $25 million store is nearing competition at the General Electric Factory of the Future site on Western Avenue.

The lack of grocery stores affects 2.8 million people in Massachusetts, including more than 700,000 children and about 523,000 senior citizens, the survey said.

Thomas Grillo can be reached at tgrillo@itemlive.com. State House News Service contributed to this report.