Divers search Foster Pond for evidence

April 11, 2017

Authorities are on scene at Foster Pond in a search for evidence.

By BRIDGET TURCOTTE

SWAMPSCOTT – Divers took to Foster Pond to recover evidence from a home invasion that occurred in Salem about a month ago.

Swampscott Police Sgt. Tim Cassidy said detectives from the department are working with the Salem Police Department to search the pond. Authorities believe someone threw an item, which he declined to identify, into the pond following the invasion.

“They received information that something was in there,” Cassidy said. “That someone had thrown something, maybe evidence, in there.”

Several residents, including Fisher Avenue resident Chris Miles, were initially alarmed by the large truck labeled Salem Police Special Operations and police in diving equipment. Miles said he asked a police officer on scene.

“He said the neighborhood is safe and that they were helping Salem investigate a case,” he said.

Cassidy said police will return later in the week to continue the search.

“It was a little murky today so (divers will) try to go back,” he said.

