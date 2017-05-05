Discussion on the history of Vinegar Hill

May 5, 2017

By BRIDGET TURCOTTE

SAUGUS — Residents who are curious about the history of Vinegar Hill are in luck.

The Historical Society will host a discussion on the site, where several Native American artifacts have been discovered over past decades. The trail on the crest of the hill is a popular spot for sightseers to catch sights of a sunset or a bird’s eye glimpse of the center of town.

The event will be led by Tim Hawkes, who is known for his work to preserve the town’s natural and historic sites, at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Saugus Historical Society, 30 Main St.

Tim Hawkes is a descendent of Adam Hawkes, one of the first European Settlers in Saugus in the 1630s. Tim Hawkes has served as a Town Meeting member, a volunteer for Saugus Action Volunteers for the Environment (S.A.V.E.), the Alternative Energy Committee, and the Recreational Trail Access Committee. He was also named Man of the Year at Saugus’ Founders Day in 2015.

Hawkes studied forestry and horticulture at Essex Agricultural and Technical Institute in Danvers and has a special interest in the town of Saugus.

He is one of the founders of the Saugus Tree Committee and Saugus Tree Farm and has helped identify and preserve historical Native American sites in Saugus for archaeological research.

