Deadline Friday for Lynn Youth Summer Jobs

May 4, 2017

BY BRIDGET TURCOTTE

LYNN — Applications for the Lynn Youth Summer Jobs program are due Friday.

The program is supported by the Lynn Parks and Recreation Division of the Department of Public Works.

Young adults ages 17 to 21 will be considered for the five-week parks and recreation summer job program, which runs from Wednesday, July 5 to Aug. 4, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Counselor positions pay $11 per hour; supervisor positions $13 per hour; and clinic instructors are paid $11 per hour.

Applicants for a counselor position at the Lynn Special Needs Camp should be between the ages of 16 and 21. The five-week job will run from July 5 through Aug, 4 and pay $11 per hour.

Applications are available at Lynn City Hall’s Personnel Department Room 412, the DPW at 250 Commercial St., and online at www.lynnma.gov. They should be returned to Room 412.

Bridget Turcotte can be reached at bturcotte@itemlive.com. Follow her on Twitter @BridgetTurcotte