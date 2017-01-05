Could it be same suspect grabbing, pushing women?

January 5, 2017

By GAYLA CAWLEY

SWAMPSCOTT — Police are investigating three possibly-related assaults over the past month in the area of Beach Avenue and Essex Street.

At about 7 a.m. Wednesday, a woman told police she was walking her dog when a man walked up to her and grabbed her buttocks, before fleeing the area toward Mountain Avenue.

She described the man as 6-feet tall, thin, and said he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a bandana covering his face, according to Swampscott Police Sgt. Tim Cassidy.

Cassidy said Lynn Police received a similar call at approximately 8:45 a.m. Thursday on Bessom Street. A woman reported being grabbed by a man in a hooded sweatshirt.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Dec. 7, a woman told police she was knocked to the ground by a man wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, work boots and bandana covering his face.

The suspect was chased off toward Mountain Avenue by Derek Peterson, owner of Sequoia Builders, who was working across the street at the time.

Anyone with information should contact the Swampscott Police at (781) 595-1111.

