Commonwealth loss could be Medford gain

April 27, 2017

By STEVE FREKER and THOR JOURGENSEN

MEDFORD — Sale of a two-acre state sign shop could set the stage for economic development locally, state officials said Thursday.

The state Department of Transportation (DOT) is moving forward with the sale of a parcel located at 300 Mystic Avenue with bids due by June 9.

“Our administration is proud to promote local economic growth and opportunity through the redevelopment of underutilized state properties,” said a DOT statement quoting Gov. Baker. “By ensuring the Commonwealth is “Open for Business” with the sale of properties such as the Mystic Avenue parcel, we can continue strengthening our cities and towns and allowing our resources to provide benefits and jobs to citizens throughout Massachusetts.”

Currently used as a DOT sign shop, the site is an example of the Baker administration’s “Open for Business” initiative launched in 2015. The initiative seeks to develop state-owned vacant or underutilized assets so they may have more productive uses to benefit the local economy, including office space, retail and housing.

To date, 24 state-owned assets have been sold or leased and when fully executed, will generate $428 million in revenue, more than 2,000 new housing units, 600 new jobs, 450,000 square feet of commercial space, and $12.3 million in annual, local property tax payments.

“This location is in the immediate vicinity of several local businesses, transportation options, and notable attractions and is a prime piece of real estate within the City of Medford,” said Highway Administrator Thomas J. Tinlin. “By leveraging our existing state assets in innovative ways that put them to the best use, we can continue supporting our local communities and facilitating growth and opportunity across the Commonwealth.”

The effort to convert the state site into a local economic opportunity comes after a nearly eight-month-long drive to build a multi-story residential development at the site of a former auto repair shop on Salem Street has come to fruition for Boston-based developer.

The Medford Zoning Board of Appeals on Monday night unanimously approved the site plan submitted by developer Milan Patel of HHC One Salem LLC to build a three-story, 16-unit residential building at 236-240 Salem St.

The vote concludes what had been a largely contentious process in which neighbors and abutters of the site, as well as a Medford City Councilor, balked at several other previous proposals for the site submitted by the developer, all of which called for bigger projects in both units number and stories.

All of the objections raised by locals at neighborhood meetings and board meetings were directly related to the size of the structure. Concerns were also raised on increased traffic in the densely populated neighborhood located a block from the Route 93 overpass, just before Medford Square.

The original plan, first floated in August, 2016 was a five-story, 25-unit complex. When objections were raised, the developer came back with a four-story, 19-unit plan, then the present three-story change which was ultimately approved. The developer had tried to sell the idea of the larger structure because of the cost of cleaning up contaminated soil left over from the former brake shop. According to records given to the Zoning Board, that cleanup came in at just under $500,000.

“I want to thank everybody – the team, the community – we all pitched in and I think this was a great effort. Their voices were heard,” Patel said.

There is still an appeal process for those who remain opposed to the decision. If no appeal is filed in the 20-day period now under way, or if one is filed and then denied, the developer will seek to acquire a building permit and be allowed to start construction.

A number of those in attendance at Monday’s meeting were seen shaking their heads and heard murmuring after the vote was taken. No public comment was requested nor made before the vote.