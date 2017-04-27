Classical High is career driven

April 27, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY SPENSER HASAK

Students look at different tables set up for the career day.

By THOMAS GRILLO

LYNN — Brandon Von isn’t sure what he’ll do after he graduates.

But the Classical High School senior couldn’t miss the two U.S. Marines dressed in uniform who manned a booth at the school’s Career Fair Thursday.

“The Marines have a band and I want to perform musically,” said Von, a clarinet player. “They told me it’s very competitive, but if I got accepted I’d play for the president.”

Von was one of more than 700 seniors who crowded the school’s gym for the annual career event. In addition to all divisions of the military, a dozen schools and nonprofits were represented.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Aaron Smith, 20, who is stationed in Okinawa, Japan, made the pitch to a handful of students, including Von, who approached.

“I came out of high school, joined the Marines and it was the best decision I’ve ever made,” said Smith, a Gloucester resident. “It’s an opportunity to travel, get a free college education and experience the world before you step out into it.”

On the possibility of seeing combat?

“Whatever happens, happens,” he said.

Dr. Bryan Cousin, a Lynn dentist who operates a dental assistant school that offers a certificate program, said the entry-level job is a way into the field. They offer two courses totaling $3,850.

“Some Classical students may not go to college and this is an alternative,” he said. “We have 2,000 graduates who earn between $15 to $20 per hour.”

Senior James DeOliveira talked with Cousin, but it’s unclear how serious he is about becoming a dental assistant.

“I need to floss more, but I keep forgetting,” he said. “If I was a dental assistant, it would be more of a reminder.”

Amy Lee, the admissions director at Southern Maine Community College, said the South Portland school is an excellent option for students who want the college experience at a community college price.

“We offer housing and programs for students who want to do trades like automotive, construction or machine work and live away from home,” she said.

Tuition for full room and board is about $9,000 annually for the two-year program.

The most popular booth was manned by the Catherine Hinds Institute of Esthetics. The Woburn school offers skincare and spa training programs. Tuition ranges from $6,000 to $16,500, depending on the program.

Student Esthefania Martinez said she is intrigued by the possibility of an esthetics career.

“I would like to learn how to do makeup for a career. Since I was little, I’ve done my own makeup and practiced on my friends,” she said. “So, I think this might be the right career for me.”

Gene Constantino, Classical’s principal, said the fair provides students with a variety of career opportunities to consider.

“Many of us had no idea what we would do after high school,” he said. “I was trained as a social worker and never worked a day in that job. For 40 years, I’ve been an educator.”

Thomas Grillo can be reached at tgrillo@itemlive.com.