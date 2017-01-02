City Council facing question of leadership

January 2, 2017

LYNN — The new year will bring fresh leadership to the city council.

Ward 3 Councilor Darren Cyr has lined up votes to be the next city council president and Councilor-at-Large Buzzy Barton has secured the vice president post. The vote is expected to take place on the council’s first meeting of 2017.

“I believe Buzzy and I have the votes,” said Cyr. “We will be an unbelievable team, we are all about openness and have already had lots of discussions and are looking forward to working with the mayor to make sure things keep moving in the city.”

City Council President Daniel Cahill, who was elected to the legislature in May, told councilors he planned to step down as president in January. He had been juggling being a councilor-at-large, state representative and working at a Lynn law firm. In addition, he has a wife and two young children. “The council presidency takes up a great deal of time,” he said. “It’s a lot of extra work. In order for me to be an effective city councilor, state legislator, lawyer, father and husband, I needed to relax some of my obligations and the presidency was a likely choice.”

Cahill won’t say whether he will run for reelection to the council in 2017.

City councilors earn $25,000 annually and the council president gets an extra $2,000.

Councilor-at-Large Brian LaPierre said he is looking forward to serving with Cyr as council president.

“He’s been a great mentor over the years and we have been friends for a long time,” he said. “His leadership style will complement the council in 2017 and I look forward to big and little projects as we move the city forward and continue working well together as a council.”

On Barton’s selection as vice president, LaPierre said he has known his family for many years.

“In this new capacity, he will be able to showcase his leadership talents,” he said. “Together Cyr and Barton will be a formidable force on the Lynn City Council to lead us in 2017.”

Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Lozzi said he was a candidate for council president because the job requires someone who can work with the business community, understand issues facing residents, has experience at City Hall and can work with the mayor.

“It’s a void that I could have filled,” he said. “But you need six votes and I wasn’t going to get there. That said, Cyr will make a fine president, I’m supporting him and I expect the vote will be unanimous.”

Ward 7 Councilor Jay Walsh also put his support behind Cyr.

“He’s a good leader who will bridge the gap between businesses and residents,” he said. “He is a good fit.”

Barton said he’s reluctant to comment until the councilors vote. “I’m voting for Councilor Cyr for president and I’m a candidate for vice president,” he said. “But beyond that, let’s wait to see what happens.”

