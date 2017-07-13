Butch Cassidy he ain’t

July 13, 2017

By GAYLA CAWLEY

LYNN — One burglar’s day went from bad to worse on Wednesday.

Police recognized Brett Rome, a 28-year-old homeless man, on Green Street around 4:15 p.m., and ran him for warrants. It turned out that Rome had two breaking and entering warrants out for his arrest from previous burglaries, Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kmiec said.

Police found on Rome a large amount of jewelry and loose change, which police later learned was taken during a break-in that occurred earlier that same day on Lynnfield Street. He was arrested on the warrants and the items were held at the police station, Kmiec said.

Later on, at approximately 7:20 p.m., police got a call for a break-in at 416 Lynnfield St. that happened earlier in the day. What the 36-year-old female victim told police was missing from her residence matched what police found on Rome, Kmiec said.

Other items, besides the ones found in his possession, were also reported stolen. It’s likely Rome sold the other stuff, Kmiec said. Most of the time, the burglars don’t hold onto the belongings, but try to sell or pawn them off, he added.

Police are unsure if Rome entered the woman’s residence through a window or a door. Kmiec said it looked as if things were moved as if the suspect was trying to get in through windows and might have used a door to leave. The woman had left early that morning for work.

“The officers, being observant and taking the time to run him for warrants, it ends up being perfect timing because he still had possession of the belongings,” Kmiec said. “Most of the time they try to unload the stolen goods as soon as they can.”

Rome was also charged with resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, and daytime breaking and entering for a felony.

Gayla Cawley can be reached at gcawley@itemlive.com. Follow her on Twitter @GaylaCawley.