Businesses joining to help Saugus schools

April 17, 2017

By BRIDGET TURCOTTE

SAUGUS — Local businesses will raise money for Saugus Public Schools for the 25th year in a row.

The 2017 Taste for Education fundraiser will be Monday, May 1 from 6-9 p.m. at the Danversport Yacht Club in Danvers. The annual event is sponsored by the Saugus Business Education Collaborative.

Guests mingle while tasting menu items from participating restaurants. The evening is billed as an opportunity for business owners to meet and form relationships with each other. Last year, more than 330 people attended and more than $17,000 was raised for the fund.

Each Saugus elementary school principal chose to use the money to purchase Chromebooks for students.

Among the dozens of local restaurants, caterers, chefs and businesses participating this year are Kelly’s Roast Beef, Kowloon Restaurant, Prince Pizzeria, Victor’s Italian Cuisine, The Tumble Inn Diner, Fuddruckers, J & M Specialty, Caryn’s Sports Bar, Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc., Out of Asia, Sweet Deal, Teresa’s Italian Eatery, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, Edible Arrangements, The Lenox Hotel, and Casa Vallarta.

SBEC president John Smolinsky will serve as the master of ceremonies. Perfect Parties will provide music and Balloonatics will bring the balloons. The evening will also feature several raffles, silent, and live auctions.

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at each of the public schools, the Saugus Public Schools Administration Building and North Shore Bank’s Route 1 branch.