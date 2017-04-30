Brian Wilson brings good vibrations to Lynn

April 30, 2017

Brian Wilson brought fun, fun, fun to Lynn Auditorium Saturday night.

Photo by KATIE MORRISON

By Bill Brotherton

LYNN – The life of Brian has not been easy. Brian Wilson, the founding member of the Beach Boys has led a tortured existence, battling through mental health issues and putting his faith in “friends” who didn’t have his best interests at heart. Paradoxically, the 74-year-old pop maestro has brought joy to millions through his brilliant, innovative music.

It appears Wilson is in a good place these days, if his performance Saturday night before a supportive, enthusiastic capacity crowd at Lynn Auditorium is any indication.

For more than two hours, pop’s mad genius and his incredible band presented lively versions of some two dozen Beach Boys hits and album cuts. The main attraction was the performance of his masterpiece, “Pet Sounds,” in its entirety. Presumably, this tour will be the last time Wilson performs the work, released on May 16, 1966, from start to finish.

In 1965, with the Beach Boys on tour, Wilson, inspired by The Beatles’ “Rubber Soul,” challenged himself to move past the band’s surf-rock template and create a risky, intensely personal concept album. He was obsessed with Phil Spector’s production of “Be My Baby,” which Wilson considers the greatest single of all time. Some think Wilson chose the nonsensical “Pet Sounds” title because the words began with an “P” and an “S”: Phil Spector. It is considered by many critics and rock fans to be one of the greatest achievements in popular music history.

The last time I saw Wilson and his band — at the Wang Theatre in 2013 — he co-headlined with guitar god Jeff Beck. That night, Wilson appeared to be sundazed and confused. It was a weird pairing that didn’t fully work.

That wasn’t the case Saturday night. Wilson was focused and fully involved. However, his voice, fine on the Beach Boys’ pop songs, was rough and ragged during readings of the “Pet Sounds” material, especially “I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times” and “Caroline No.”

For my money, that album’s “God Only Knows” is one of the greatest songs ever. Carl Wilson sang lead on the record; Brian’s vocal didn’t come close to matching the beauty and innocence of his late brother’s but the Lynn audience helped out by singing along with heartfelt fervor. The recorded version of the “Pet Sounds” love song was a wonder: the familiar Beach Boys harmonies were absent, creating a beautiful sense of loneliness and longing than has never been equaled in pop music.

Wilson’s band, led by Paul Von Mertens, might just be the premier outfit in pop music today. Its 11 members are a true team; like football’s champion Patriots, every member does his job and does it well. This was especially evident Saturday during the complex “Pet Sounds” tunes, particularly the instrumentals. Von Mertens shined on a series of instruments (harmonica, flute, clarinet, tenor and baritone sax) while New Hampshire native Probyn Gregory contributed guitar, banjo, trumpet and French horn. Percussionist Nelson Bragg Jr., who grew up in Rockport and is the son of the late popular WBZ DJ, was immense on tom toms, drums and cowbell while also contributing Mike Love-like backing vocals.

And, oh my word, those harmonies! Original Beach Boy Al Jardine led a mighty choir that swelled to as many as 10 backing vocals on songs including “California Girls,” “I Get Around,” “Little Deuce Coupe,” “Help Me Rhonda,” the encore feel-good run-throughs of “Good Vibrations,” “Barbara Ann,” “Surfin’ USA” and “Fun Fun Fun.” The “Pet Sounds” hits “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “Sloop John B” became loud audience sing-alongs.

The falsetto vocals of Matt Jardine, Al’s son, were an integral part of the show’s success. “Don’t Worry Baby” and “Surfer Girl” were highlights because of his sparkling readings.

When Blondie Chaplin, the South African singer-guitarist who sang lead on “Sail on Sailor,” was on stage, he hijacked the show, adding loud heavyosity that seemed out of sync with the sun-kissed pop songs. I could have done without his jarring guitar work during “Feel Flows” and “Wild Honey” but, to be fair, the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

In his memoir, “I Am Brian Wilson,” the pop maestro wrote: “Back in the old days with the Boys, I never liked going onstage. People used to write about how I seemed stiff. Then they started writing about how I had stage fright. … I wasn’t afraid of the stage. I was afraid of all the eyes watching me, and of the lights, and of the chance that I might disappoint everyone. There were so many expectations that I could figure out in the studio, but they were different onstage. A good audience is like a wave you ride on top of. It’s a great feeling. But a crowd can also feel the other way around, like a wave that’s on top of you.”

Saturday night, Wilson was in great spirits and the audience created a mighty wave of good vibrations.

Bill Brotherton is the Item’s Features editor. He can be reached at bbrotherton@itemlive.com.