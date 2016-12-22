Boys deliver 130 toys to Lynn

December 22, 2016

Matthew Sisson and AJ Franklin stand with the toy donations they collected.

A pair of young cousins sent out flyers to family and friends right before Thanksgiving, collecting 130 toys donations. Matthew Sisson, 9, of Lynn, and AJ Franklin, 13, of Peabody, delivered the toys to the Lynn Fire Department on Dec. 16.

“We were overwhelmed with the support that people gave the two boys and the number of toys far exceeded our expectations,” Matthew’s mother Andrea Kane Sisson wrote in a message to The Item. “The boys just wanted to do something nice for others at Christmas time.”