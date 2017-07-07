Bikers derailed by MBTA project

July 7, 2017

Newburyport/Rockport Line commuter rail riders, north of Salem Station, will be unable to use the service through Aug. 13 to allow for the replacement of Beverly drawbridge, according to a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority alert posted online.

The group impacted the most will be riders who bring their bike on board.

Bus shuttles will replace the rail services between Salem and Newburyport and Salem and Rockport, however, passengers are not permitted to bring bikes.

Weekday shuttle bus service is free with Zone 3 monthly passes accepted at all stations north of Salem Station for the months of July and August

Weekday and weekend shuttle buses will include free WiFi and restroom facilities. Bicycles, including folding bikes, are prohibited on all shuttle buses during all service hours.

The alert listed the following stations north of the Beverly depot station will provide free parking: North Beverly, Hamilton/Wenham, Ipswich, Rowley, Newburyport, Montserrat, Beverly Farms, Manchester, West Gloucester, Gloucester, and Rockport.

The MBTA asks passengers not to drive to and/or park in Salem because the station is constrained. They warn that parking will be strictly enforced in the downtown and neighborhood areas during this time.

For more information on weekday shuttle bus schedules, the Beverly Drawbridge Replacement Project, or the PTC installation, visit http://www.mbta.com.

