Big names at fundraiser for Northeast Arc

April 10, 2017

COURTESY PHOTO

Tom Gould, owner of Treadwell’s Ice Cream and Peabody city councilor-at-large, and Gabriella Foley of Swampscott are just two of the participants in Northeast Arc’s fashion show fundraiser.

Swampscott’s Kim Carrigan, host of the Boston.com Morning Show on WRKO-AM, will host Northeast Arc’s “An Evening of Changing Lives” fundraiser on April 29 at the Danversport Yacht Club in Danvers.

For the first time, the event will feature more than a dozen local celebrities, dignitaries, and business leaders in a fashion show.

Each of these volunteers will be paired with individuals whose lives are changed as a result of the community’s support of the Northeast Arc’s services. They will walk the runway in clothes supplied by Brooks Brothers and the Gap at the Northshore Mall; J. Mode in Salem; Infinity Boutique in Swampscott; and lululemon.

Northeast Arc is a Danvers-based nonprofit that helps children and adults with disabilities become full participants in the community.

The event will also serve to honor Jeffrey Musman of Nahant, a partner at Seyfarth Shaw LLP.

“Jeffrey has been a longtime supporter of the Arc, serving as an instrumental member and past president of our board,” said Jo Ann Simons, CEO. “Jeff’s firm has been at the forefront of employing individuals with disabilities.”

The evening will include a wine tasting by Kappy’s Fine Wine & Spirits, dinner, and an auction. Hank Morse of the Loren & Wally Show on 105.7 WROR will serve as auctioneer.

Fashion show participants include Jay Ash, Massachusetts secretary of housing and economic development; Lauren Beckham-Falcone of the Loren & Wally Show; RoAnn Costin, president of Reservoir Capital Management; Jim Ellard, CEO of New England BioLabs; Tom Gould, owner of Treadwell’s Ice Cream and Peabody city councilor-at-large; Elisa Holt, 2015 Mrs. Massachusetts; Mitch Holt of Liberty Mutual; Steve Immerman, president of Montserrat College of Art; Chris MacKenzie, office managing partner at RSM Boston; Daniel Miller, anchor and reporter at FOX 25; Quincy Miller, president of Eastern Bank; Kendra Petrone of Magic 106.7; Marty Willis, chief marketing officer of TIAA; and Mikki Wilson, director of marketing and business development at Cabot Wealth Management.

Sponsorship opportunities and tickets to the event are available. For more information, contact Susan Ring Brown at srbrown@ne-arc.org or (978) 624-2487.