Big fun for little people in Nahant

July 13, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY SPENSER HASAK

Ryan Sherlock, 4, of Nahant comes down the slide at Flash Road playground as Jamieson McNamee, 4, of Nahant waits his turn at the top during the Builder’s Club and Giant Game Day hosted by Nahant Public Library on Wednesday.

By BRIDGET TURCOTTE

NAHANT — Children and teens gathered at the Flash Road playground recently to craft with LEGOs and play giant Jenga as part of this year’s Build a Better World summer reading theme.

The Nahant Public Library’s summer reading program is designed to help inspire children to continue reading throughout the summer and to enjoy reading for pleasure, said director Sharon Hawkes. Hands-on activities related to the summer reading theme are chosen to keep the children involved.

Last year, a beach reading theme brought the children to several of the town’s sandy spaces for activities including short stories on Short Beach and an obstacle course and book signing at the Flash Road playground.

Earlier this month, the library launched a LEGO club that will meet three out of four Wednesdays during July at 10 a.m. Youngsters can attempt LEGO challenges or use the blocks to create their own masterpieces. The group will meet again on July 19 and 26 at the library.

On Tuesday, July 18, adults and children can visit the library from 6:30 p.m. to celebrate their love of words by building their own. Scrabble and boggle games will be ongoing for half an hour.

At 7 p.m., the adults will be challenged to a spelling bee with the Johnson Elementary School’s reigning fifth grade spelling bee champ for “Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?” Nahant style.

The summer’s events will wrap up with a Paperpalooza grand finale at noon on July 26. Children will be challenged to build with paper. Summer reading logs will be transformed into paper chains, paper boats will sail on a makeshift pond, and paper airplanes will soar off the building’s porch.

Bridget Turcotte can be reached at bturcotte@itemlive.com. Follow her on Twitter @BridgetTurcotte.