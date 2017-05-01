Bettencourt announces re-election bid

May 1, 2017

Peabody Mayor Edward A. Bettencourt Jr. is pictured in a file photo.

By ADAM SWIFT

PEABODY — Recent Peabody mayors have a habit of sticking around awhile.

Edward A. Bettencourt Jr. recently announced that he is seeking a fourth term as the city’s leader.

Bettencourt is only the fourth mayor Peabody has seen since Nicholas Mavroules was elected in 1966. Since then, mayors’ tenures have been more likely to be measured in decades than terms, with Peter Torigian serving for 23 years followed by a decade of leadership by Michael Bonfanti.

Bettencourt said he is proud of what he has helped the city accomplish in his first three terms and looks to continue to move the city forward.

“Our focus on economic development, education, public safety, quality of life and affordability has helped make Peabody one of the most desirable cities to live in all of Massachusetts,” Bettencourt said.

In a re-election statement, Bettencourt pointed to several accomplishments that have taken place during his administration, including the construction of the new Higgins Middle School and the redesign and beautification of Peabody Square.

Other highlights of his first three terms include the completion of the South Peabody Trail Network, the dredging of Crystal Lake, taking over the management of Tillie’s Farm on Lynn Street, and an increase in the number of firefighters assigned to the city’s neighborhood stations from two to three.

“I am committed to maintaining Peabody’s affordability while still investing in our future and delivering the core services that residents expect,” Bettencourt said. “I love this city and I love this job. If the voters see fit, I will continue to give it my very best every single day.”

Bettencourt, who ran unopposed in 2015, has yet to see any challengers take out papers to run against him this year. Potential candidates have until July 21 to take out nomination papers, and those papers must be filed by July 25 with at least 50 certified signatures. The preliminary election is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 12 and the final election is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

There’s already been a good amount on interest in City Council seats, both in several of the six wards and for the five at-large positions. There will be at least two new faces on the council come 2018, as Councilor-at-Large Tom Walsh will be focusing on his position as a state representative, and Ward 6 Councilor Barry Sinewitz has said he will not be running for re-election this year.

Potential at-large council candidates who have taken out nomination papers as of Monday morning include incumbents Tom Gould, David Gravel, and Anne-Manning Martin. School Committee member Tom Rossignoll, Ryan Melville, Stephen Collins, and Peter Bakula have also taken out papers.

In the wards, incumbents who have taken out papers include Ward 1 Councilor Jon Turco, Ward 2 Councilor Peter McGinn, Ward 3 Councilor James Moutsoulas, Ward 4 Councilor Ed Charest, and Ward 5 Councilor Joel Saslaw. Michael Geomelos and Margaret Tierney have taken out papers to replace Sinewitz in Ward 6. Other potential challengers for the incumbents include Bukia Chalvire in Ward 4 and James Jeffrey and Andrew Diamond in Ward 5.