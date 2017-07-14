Argument leads to shooting and stabbing in Lynn

July 14, 2017

By THOMAS GRILLO

LYNN — An early Friday morning argument between two men on New Park Street led to a shooting and a stabbing, according to police.

Lt. James Shorten said the suspected shooter was arrested and the gunshot victim was taken to Salem Hospital. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

Police declined to provide the names of the people involved.

“The altercation, in the middle of the street, was over money,” said Police Lt. Michael Kmiec. “One of the individuals received a small laceration from a stab wound who came to the station and then we were informed by Salem Hospital that they had a gunshot victim up there. We believe the person who was stabbed did the shooting and he was arrested.”