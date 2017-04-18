Animal magnetism at Lynn Museum

April 18, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY SPENSER HASAK

Vincent Lozzi IV, 11, pets a chinchilla during the Curious Creatures presentation.

By GAYLA CAWLEY

LYNN — Free Fun Family Day at the Lynn Museum gave children a chance to enhance their time off from school by interacting with animals and growing their own grass plants on Tuesday.

Judith Marshall, education and research specialist at Lynn Museum, said the museum usually holds one free family day a quarter, which typically have themes. Tuesday’s theme was Earth Day. She said the event is a great way to get all sorts of people to come into the museum.

Residents were invited to come to the museum for free for arts and crafts activities, such as coloring and word searches. Kids could grow their own grass plant and decorate their pots.

Children were also treated to a live animal program, featuring curious creatures such as a tortoise, snakes, a tarantula, flying squirrel, chinchilla and a little alligator.

“That’s always a hit,” Marshall said.

Conor Poverchuk, 7, said he liked the animals, specifically, the “little, tiny turtles.”

Jayla Walsh, 7, said she liked the “crocodile” because he had sharp teeth.

Martine Georges came with her children, Nailah, 6, and Isaiah, 9.

“I’m off work and the kids are on school vacation,” Georges said. “I love it here anyways so we came to have a good time.”

Nailah Georges said the “crocodile” was her favorite, also because she liked the sharp teeth. She also enjoyed planting grass.

“I came because it’s something nice to do with the kids and a nice learning experience for the kids,” said Evelyn Panias, who brought four of her grandchildren.

Michael Celona brought his two daughters, Isabella, 9, and Lucia, 8.

“I thought it was a great way to spend the day with my two daughters and teach them a little bit about the history of Lynn and where Lynn is looking in the future,” Celona said.

Drew Russo, executive director of Lynn Museum, said the event is an opportunity to give people in the community an opportunity to experience the museum at no cost. The Lynn Cultural Council provided some of the funds for Free Fun Family Day. The museum does four of the events a year, and he is hoping to do six next year. He said the museum is seeking additional funding sources for the events.

