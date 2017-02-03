Activist worked to make MLK Dream reality

February 3, 2017

PHOTO BY MARK LORENZ

Ralph Tyler, a 1960s civil rights activist, speaks from his Lynn home about seeing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington, D.C.

By THOMAS GRILLO

Editor’s note: This is the first of several profiles of Lynn residents the Item will publish during Black History month.

LYNN — Ralph Tyler was one of more than 250,000 people on the Washington Mall on that sweltering August day in 1963 to hear Martin Luther King deliver his “I Have a Dream” speech.

“I was just 16, but I carried the Boston NAACP banner with a group from Lynn,” he said. “I was swept up in the moment and years later I finally understand how significant it was.”

As the nation celebrates Black History Month, the 69-year-old retired MBTA maintenance foreman is looking back at nearly 54 years since King made the historic address.

For a black kid who grew up in Lynn, Tyler said the experience was idyllic even as the world was very different in other parts of the country, especially the south, he said.

“I could shop at Woolworth’s and I could dance with white girls,” he said. “Race never seemed to be an issue.”

But all that changed when he joined the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era in 1966. Tyler was stationed for a time in Texas where he came face-to-face with racism.

As he tells it, he shared barracks with recruits from the deep south including Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia.

“The first thing I noticed on the base was blacks sat together at meals and the whites sat together,” he said. “It was the first place where I was called the ‘n’ word and it was by white soldiers.”

He recalled an incident in 1967 that brought home what blacks were facing in pursuit of equality. Tyler needed a haircut and the line at the base’s barber shop was out the door. As a result, he traveled to downtown El Paso for a trim.

“I went into the shop, sat down and saw a bunch of guys waiting to be served and two getting haircuts,” he said. “The barber said ‘What can I do for you?’ I just want a haircut, I told him and he said ‘I don’t cut niggers’ hair.’ I said ‘excuse me’ and he repeated it.”

When Tyler tried to explain cutting his hair is not much different from cutting anyone else’s, a customer responded: “He said he don’t cut niggers’ hair.”

With that, Tyler exited and later told his white buddies back at the post.

“They wanted to go back and bomb the place,” he said. “But I declined.”

Still, the incident inspired him to step up his involvement with the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, whose mission is to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.

“It’s about combating ignorance,” he said. “And all these years later, we’re still working on it.”

