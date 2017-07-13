A roaring good time for Vacation Bible School

July 13, 2017

Murals painted by Susan Aldrich of Revere hang at the Salvation Army in Lynn as part of the Vacation Bible School, which will have a Serengeti Trek theme.

By MATT DEMIRS

The Salvation Army Vacation Bible School begins Monday, July 17 in Lynn for kids ages 5-12 who want to learn more about Jesus and God.

The weeklong program centered around the theme “Serengeti Trek” is a drop-in program from 6 to 8:15 p.m., for children to come and better understand the religion.

“Kids don’t always have things to do in the summer,” Captain Meghan Brunelle said. “They might as well come down, hang out, and learn about God. We want to create a new generation that knows the values that God has for us.

Featuring a mural resembling a safari and painted five years ago by Susan Aldrich from Revere, the week has activities and lessons which all tie in animals, like animal themed snacks kids will make or learning about the creation story and how God made the animals, she said.

Brunelle has had a history serving with the Salvation Army. She came to Lynn after stints in Newburyport, Cambridge and Framingham.

This is her second year in Lynn but she is confident the Bible School tradition has been running for more than half a century.

Last year, the weeklong camp brought in more than 90 students with 30 volunteers. Some of the volunteers actually helped with the making of the mural years ago when they were kids in the program, Brunelle said. The Salvation Army is located at 1 Franklin St.

She added that the response for the program in Lynn is high, unlike other communities she’s been a part of.

“We have a better response here than places like Newburyport, for example. People here are local and close, so many of them walk. Not to mention, the need is greater here because the population is higher,” she said.

What Brunelle hopes to accomplish through the week is to teach kids how to be productive members of society.

“It starts this early,” she said.

