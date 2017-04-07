A father-son reunion at Brickett Elementary

April 7, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY OWEN O’ROURKE

Adrian Garcia Ramirez hugs his dad Robert Morales during an assembly at Brickett Elementary School.

By BRIDGET TURCOTTE

LYNN — Second-grader Adrian Garcia Ramirez got the surprise of his life Friday morning when he was reunited with his father, U.S. Navy AWO2 Robert Morales, at Brickett Elementary School.

Morales returned home Thursday night after eight months in Qatar but spent the night in a hotel room to make the surprise reunion possible. He arrived at the school Friday morning with his wife, Cindy Morales Ramirez, and their two-year-old son Jayden Morales. The second grade class gathered in the auditorium to hear from a guest speaker who they thought would talk to them about character building.

Instead, Garcia Ramirez had a front row seat to see his father walking through the double doors, dressed in his uniform. The children recognized Morales from a photo he sent to the school months earlier as a thank-you for nine boxes of Christmas cards and personal hygiene products they sent to his unit.

He also sent a folded flag, which was flown overhead and dedicated to the students for their kind gesture, said Principal Eileen Cole, who helped facilitate the surprise. Cole was one of only three staff members who knew about the reunion.

The 7- and 8-year-olds gasped audibly and clapped their hands in excitement when Morales walked through the door. Some even jumped to their feet. Garcia Ramirez, who said he was shocked, froze until his dad embraced him.

The deployment was Morales’ third, but it was the first Christmas spent away from his family.

“It’s hard but I face it,” said Garcia Ramirez. “I just want to spend time with him.”

Morales Ramirez said that they also surprised Jayden Morales hours prior. He reacted similarly. The family planned to spend the afternoon together visiting relatives.

Bridget Turcotte can be reached at bturcotte@itemlive.com. Follow her on Twitter @BridgetTurcotte.