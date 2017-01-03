8-year-old donates to W. Baltimore victims

January 3, 2017

COURTESY PHOTO

Armany Villar, 8, donated some of his own belongings to victims of the Jan. 1 fire at 22 W. Baltimore St. in Lynn.

LYNN — Armany Villar, a second-grader at Sacred Heart School, is proof that a small body can make a big difference.

His mother, Gissell Noyola, told The Item that when Armany heard about the New Year’s Day fire at 22 W. Baltimore St., which displaced 65 residents, he wanted to help. She told him that boys his age lost their belongings, and he responded, “Well Mom, I have a lot of stuff I can share.”

Armany told his mother he could donate some of his belongings, including a Spider-Man blanket, socks and books. Noyola took him to Centerboard in Lynn to drop off donations Tuesday. He still wants to give away more, she said.

Volunteers are needed to help sort donations Wednesday at LynnArts. Contact Jolene Kelly at jolenelynnarts@gmail.com or (781) 581-6200.