71-year-old awakened by shooting pain

July 9, 2017

By GAYLA CAWLEY

LYNN — It was a terrible night for one 71-year-old man, who was shot while he was in bed sleeping at his Chestnut Street home on Saturday.

Police responded to 35 Chestnut St. at 12:15 a.m. Saturday after the man was hit by a stray round fired from somewhere outside his home, Lynn Police Lt. Peter Holey said.

The bullet went through both of his legs and he was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man has since been released, Holey said.

No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.

Gayla Cawley can be reached at gcawley@itemlive.com. Follow her on Twitter @GaylaCawley.