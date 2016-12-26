70-year-old man hit by car in Revere

December 26, 2016

By GAYLA CAWLEY

REVERE — A 70-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car on Route 60 near Gore Road on Sunday.

The pedestrian was crossing three eastbound lanes near two broken street lights shortly before 6:30 p.m. when he was struck by a Nissan Rogue, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Authorities said the vehicle, driven by a 21-year-old woman, remained at the scene following the accident and the driver did not appear to be impaired. Officers spoke with a witness, who told them that the driver was traveling below the speed limit.

The accident is under investigation by state and Revere police. No charges have been pursued as of Monday morning.