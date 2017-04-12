6 face prison for alleged steroid scheme

April 12, 2017

BOSTON – Three North Shore residents were among the six charged in federal court Wednesday in connection with conspiracy to traffic counterfeit steroids, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Philip Goodwin, 36, of Lynn; Brian Petzke, 49, of Saugus; Melissa Sclafani, 29, of Gloucester; Robert Medeiros, 31, of Gardner; Tyler Bauman, 32, and Kathryn Green, 28, both of Shrewsbury, were charged with conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit drugs and distribute controlled substances.

The defendants engaged in a scheme to make and sell illegal steroids by purchasing raw materials and supplies, marketing the steroids on social media and selling them, according to the complaint.

It is alleged that the defendants marketed the steroids as being made by “Onyx Pharmaceuticals,” using the Onyx name and its trademark symbol. But Onyx, a pharmaceutical company owned by California-based Amgen Inc., does not manufacture liquid steroids.

The defendants allegedly made the steroids themselves, using raw materials imported from overseas, including China. Bauman promoted the steroids on social media as “Musclehead 320,” claiming he was “sponsored” by “Onyx.”

In addition, Bauman, Goodwin and Sclafani opened Wicked Tan, a tanning salon in Beverly, which allegedly served as a front to launder funds and purchase supplies for the conspiracy.

If convicted, the defendants face up to 15 years in prison, three years of probation and a fine of $250,000.