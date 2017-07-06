50-year sail in Swampscott

July 6, 2017

PHOTO BY MARK SCHWARTZ

From left, Gavin Brownson, Joe Agresti (instructor), Sam Croke, Estani Robledo, Arjun Cooper, and Leo Giard.



By GAYLA CAWLEY

SWAMPSCOTT — Fifty years ago, the Swampscott Sailing Program was just an idea, aimed at teaching youth in town how to sail and stimulating an interest in the sport.

Today, the program has expanded to include more advanced youth classes and adult sessions two nights a week. Each summer, about 150 kids, ages 8 to 16, learn how to sail, with the program lasting about six weeks with two-week sessions, according to Danielle Strauss, the town’s recreation director.

Kids of different levels can take part in four sessions — beginners, intermediate, advanced and racing. The 420 boats are reserved for advanced and racing levels, Strauss said.

The Swampscott Sailing Program, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, is town-run by the recreation department and shares space with the Swampscott Yacht Club at the Fish House, off Humphrey Street, on Fisherman’s Beach. Students sail out from the dock at the pier, Strauss said.

“If you think about all the people who have learned to sail in Swampscott over the years, I think that’s pretty important,” Strauss said of the anniversary. “We live by the water … (and) we should embrace what the harbor has to give us.”

Strauss said it’s important for people to give their kids the gift of learning how to sail and embrace what the town has to offer.

That was what was on the minds of those who co-sponsored a warrant article for Town Meeting in 1967, which proposed the sailing program for youth, according to a February, 1967 article in The Item.

The article, which called for the establishment of the program, was co-sponsored by the Board of Selectmen after it was submitted by the sailing subcommittee of the Town Athletic Study Committee. The report said the purpose of the program was the utilization of the natural recreational facilities uniquely available in Swampscott and the stimulation of an interest in sailing within the town, according to The Item.

Francis J. Cassidy, a selectman at the time, also served on the subcommittee.

Steve Eckman, a volunteer with the sailing program and founder of Friends of Swampscott Sailing, which he said is a nonprofit set up to promote sailing and other water sports in town and provide funding and support, said the late Cassidy wanted to make sure sailing was available for anyone who wanted it. The Cassidy Award is given out at the end of each sailing season.

Eckman said there is a trophy on the wall at the Fish House that goes back to 1967, which was presumably the first summer of the program.

Eckman said during the 1990s, the Romano family helped to save the program, which had been threatened by budget cuts. He said the family called up former students and families to come to Town Hall to fight for keeping the program.

He said the program has really grown and changed over the years, with advanced and racing sessions added. Throughout the years, he said thousands of kids have been taught how to sail, race and enjoy the water. He got involved with it to give back. All throughout the 50 years, he said there have been volunteers who have helped to run the program.

“I’ve been sailing since I was really little,” Eckman said. “I really loved the sport and wanted to do something to give back so other kids would have the chance to sail … It’s just a great sport, a lifetime sport. You can enjoy sailing well into your 80s and 90s.”

The anniversary celebration was June 23 at the Swampscott Yacht Club, which also operated as a reunion for members from all different decades of the program. Past members shared stories and a short video on 50 years of Swampscott sailing was shown, which was put together by two Swampscott High School students, Eckman said.

Strauss said there have been lots of kids who learned how to sail in the program and have gone on to sail in college.

One alumnus of the program is Michael McClung, town moderator. He said he learned how to sail in the early 1970s, with some of the original instructors, who taught him rigging, knot-tying, water safety and boat handling.

“It sparked a love of the sport that continued into my 20s when I began competing as bowman on a number of race crews out of Long Island Sound and Newport, winning multiple Block Island Race Week titles, New York Yacht Club race weeks, individual and the overall season title in 1991,” McClung said in an email.

In the early 2000s, he said he transitioned to the role of navigator and technician — crewing on larger boats, installing and calibrating instrument systems, and competing in various parts of the world.

“I remain committed to the sport in Swampscott, having previously served on the Friends of Swampscott Sailing, and am currently working with the Swampscott Yacht Club’s racing program to raise the level of competition for local skippers,” McClung wrote.

Gayla Cawley can be reached at gcawley@itemlive.com.