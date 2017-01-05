3 drug arrests after suspect runs, trips, falls

January 5, 2017

By GAYLA CAWLEY

LYNN — Three Lynn men were arrested on Wednesday and charged with possession of crack cocaine.

Lee Hamilton, 50, Jorge Aponte, 36, and Maxim Mojica, 45, were watched by a detective from the Lynn Police Drug Task Force who saw a possible street level drug transaction around 2 p.m.

The detective watched a man, later identified as Hamilton, get into the backseat of a car at Lynngate Plaza on Boston Street. The car, driven by Aponte, with Mojica in the passenger’s seat, traveled a short distance before Hamilton got out, Lynn Police Lt. Rick Donnelly said.

Donnelly said what appeared to be a meaningless ride alerted the detective. When the officer went to talk to Hamilton by Eastern Bank and displayed his badge, the suspect took off running, but was quickly caught after he tripped and fell on the ground near the drive-through, Donnelly said.

Police found two small bags of crack cocaine inside Hamilton’s jacket pocket, with a value of about $100, and arrested him for Class B drug possession and disorderly conduct, Donnelly said.

A more detailed description of the car was given out to police after the cocaine was found, and it was later spotted at Baldwin Street near Union Street. The detective was able to confirm that the two men in the car, Aponte and Mojica, were the same ones he saw on Boston Street with Hamilton, Donnelly said.

Aponte and Mojica were arrested and charged with Class B drug distribution. A total of $1,044 in cash was found with the two men and was seized as evidence.

