3 charged after cocaine, cash seized from car

April 13, 2017

COURTESY PHOTO

Pictured are the cash and drugs taken from the car.

By GAYLA CAWLEY

LYNN — Three men were arrested after a routine traffic stop led to the seizure of 12.2 grams of cocaine, 34 grams of marijuana and $220 in cash Wednesday afternoon.

Kemoni Boone, 18, of Malden, was charged with cocaine possession; Jaquan Kendrick, 18, of Marlborough, was charged with cocaine possession with intent to distribute; and Jonathan Zepeda, 23, of Waltham, was charged with violation of the city knife ordinance.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, wasn’t arrested after he was pulled over for motor vehicle violations shortly after noon at Chestnut and Olive streets. The three men arrested were passengers in his car, Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kmiec said.

After the traffic stop, police noticed certain movements by the people in the car when approached, which led to them being removed from the car, Kmiec said.

A large bag of crack — about 9.8 grams — was found in the car in the area where Kendrick was taken from. Two smaller bags of crack were found in the pants pocket of Boone. A folding knife was on the seat next to Zepeda. The driver was found to be uninvolved and was let go, Kmiec said.

