27-year-old shot more than once on Federal

April 12, 2017

COURTESY PHOTO

Authorities respond to the scene of an overnight shooting on Federal Street.

By GAYLA CAWLEY

LYNN — A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times shortly after midnight Wednesday and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kmiec said.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., police responded to a multiple gunshots in the vicinity of 106 Federal St.

There was apparently an argument outside that did not involve the victim, and he was shot at least twice, Kmiec said.

Police are seeking a male suspect in connection with the shooting, Kmiec said. It is unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

The incident is under investigation.

Gayla Cawley can be reached at gcawley@itemlive.com. Follow her on Twitter @GaylaCawley