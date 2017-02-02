$1M in revenue is the ticket in Lynn

February 2, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY OWEN O’ROURKE

Parking attendant Colleen Fitzgerald issues a parking ticket to a car on Exchange Street.

By THOMAS GRILLO

LYNN — The city is on track to earn more than $1 million in parking revenues for the sixth consecutive year.

The newest data from Lynn’s comptroller revealed the city has earned nearly $600,000 for the first seven months of fiscal year 2017 which began in July. The biggest amount, $307,185, came from parking fines.

While this year’s revenues are healthy, they are expected to be slightly lower than the $1.2 million that was raised last year, according to Robert Stilian, the city’s acting parking director.

“We collected a fortune in tickets last winter because we were hit with so many snow storms,” he said. “Unfortunately, it’s public safety and we have to clear the streets.”

Lynn’s Parking Department could generate more cash, Stilian said, if it were fully staffed.

“I am shorthanded,” he said. “With retirements, I’ve lost my boss, an administrative assistant, a head clerk and we are down two meter people because of illness. If you don’t have the staff, you can’t tag.”

A city hiring freeze has put those jobs on hold as the mayor deals with a budget shortfall.

The crunch comes as resident complaints of trucks parked in front of their homes has increased and businesses gripe about parkers who abuse a 15-minute limit, Stilian said.

The city has municipal parking lots on Andrew, Buffum and Ellis streets as well as in Wyoma Square. Parking costs $1 per hour, $5 per day and between $45 and $50 per month.

Lynn has about 200 meters citywide, down from 700 in the 1990s when they were removed from the downtown at the urging of then-City Councilor James Cowdell.

At the time, he argued the downtown would be more welcoming without the threat of parking fines.

Cowdell, executive director of the Economic Development & Industrial Corp., the city’s development bank, said anything Lynn can do to encourage people to come to the downtown is a good thing.

“If someone gets a ticket for a parking violation, they are probably not coming back,” he said. “That was my thinking back then and it still makes sense today.”

In 2015, Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy launched a probe into the Parking Department’s towing records. She alleged city financial oversight rules had not been followed after $12,000 in cash was found in the department’s safe with records dating back to 2012. At the time, she leveled criticism at former director Louis Fenton, who was placed on paid administrative leave and later retired.

An audit was conducted that year by Andover-based accountants Melanson Heath, who recommended a series of fixes for the department to strengthen controls.

Stephen Spencer, the city’s comptroller, said in the wake of the audit there is a timely settlement of cash records.

“There was no malfeasance and everything was accounted for,” he said. “It’s just that the reconciliation wasn’t done as timely as possible. Bob made that a priority and he deserves all the credit for staying on top of it.”

Thomas Grillo can be reached at tgrillo@itemlive.com.