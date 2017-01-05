15-year-old’s whereabouts unknown after taking car

January 5, 2017

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE LYNN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Lynn Police say Kyra Burton, 15, stole her mother’s car on New Year’s Day.

According to a news release from the Lynn Police Department, 15-year-old Kyra Burton is believed to have her stolen her mother’s car keys on Sunday, taking her car to an unknown location.

The car was later recovered in Salem. A family member of Burton’s reported seeing her at Central Square in Lynn on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Burton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Salem Police Department at (978) 744-1212.