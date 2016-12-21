$100M project will cost water/sewer ratepayers

December 21, 2016

By THOMAS GRILLO

LYNN — Water and sewer rates are expected to double over the next decade as $100 million is invested in a project to keep waste from flowing into the ocean.

“It’s clear that this project will significantly increase rates,” said Daniel O’Neill, executive director of the Lynn Water and Sewer Commission. “We’ve held rates pretty well and we may be able to do it again next year, but once we start spending on this, the bank wants to get paid.”

The project had its roots in 1976, when the Environmental Protection Agency alleged the commission was in violation of the Clean Water Act by allowing waste from sewer systems to flow into the Atlantic.

Under an order from the U.S. District Court, the commission is required to end so-called combined sewer overflows (CSOs) in four locations. The CSOs have been identified at Summer Street in West Lynn, two across from North Shore Community College and another at King’s Beach on the Lynn-Swampscott line.

When there’s rain or snow, the waste sometimes exceeds the capacity in the sewer lines and makes its way into the sea, streets and basements.

Under the terms of the latest amendment to the court decree expected to be approved by the commission early next year, the panel will complete work it began in 2001. The commission spent $35 million that year to clean up King’s Beach with the installation of new storm drains.

In West Lynn, contractors will install new out-flow pipes at Bennett and Alley streets.

“We have been negotiating with state and federal environmental agencies to reduce or eliminate the overflow occurrences,” O’Neill said.

The rate hike won’t kick in next year because they are still in the design phase, he said. The commission plans to do the project in stages with $10 million in costs over the first four years.

Today, Lynn’s water use cost is $9.98 per 100 cubic feet. The average resident spends $699 annually for about 7,000 cubic feet of water. A family of four using 10,000 cubic feet pays about $1,000 a year for water and sewer. Expect that to be $2,000 by 2027.

“We have not had a rate increase in four out of the last six years, and for two years the hike was just 2 percent, or only $15 on a $800 bill,” O’Neill said. “The financial picture looks good here for next 18 months, but when we put a shovel in the ground, ratepayers will have to start paying.”

Ward 6 City Councilor and Commissioner Peter Capano said there’s broad support for the project.

“It needs to be done,” he said. “There was a public hearing on this two years ago, just before Christmas, and about 100 residents showed up.”

At that session, the public raised concerns about sewage backing up into their basements, he said.

“It’s pretty bad and we must separate the sewer from the storm drain so there aren’t unlawful discharges into the ocean,” Capano said. “The work has been done in the whole city, but they stopped when they got to West Lynn and now they have to complete this project.”

Thomas Grillo can be reached at tgrillo@itemlive.com.