Love live in Lynn

April 26, 2017

Darlene Love will perform at Lynn Auditorium on May 6.

By BILL BROTHERTON

Darlene Love has always been 20 feet from stardom.

Darlene Love? The name is familiar to most music fans. Some know she worked with the legendary Phil Spector in the ’60s and sang on some of his classic Wall of Sound hits. But ask them to list a few of her classic songs, and they draw a blank.

Even a music aficionado like David Letterman, the retired “Late Night” host, got confused. Love said, in a phone conversation on Tuesday, that Letterman’s bandleader Paul Shaffer dragged his boss to one of her shows in 1986. “I was doing a show at the Bottom Line (in NYC) called ‘Leader of the Pack.’ Paul was also in the show, playing Phil Spector.” Among the songs she performed that evening was 1963’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” from “A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector” — the legendary holiday album produced by the mad genius.

“David told Paul ‘We need to get that girl on the show. You know that song that girl sings? That Christmas song? That’s the greatest Christmas song I’ve ever heard,’” said Love with a chuckle. “He forgot my name, but he knew the song.” Love performed the holiday standard on Letterman’s show every December except one until he retired in 2014. The tradition continues on ABC’s gabfest “The View” and Love hits the road with her Christmas show every October through December.

On Saturday May 6, Love, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, will perform a rare non-holiday-themed show at Lynn Auditorium.

It’s easy to see why her name slipped Letterman’s mind. Spector kept releasing Love’s records under someone else’s name. The biggest success of Love’s hit-making career — 1962’s No. 1 “He’s a Rebel,” on which she sang lead — was credited to The Crystals, a group she wasn’t part of.

Next, she recorded “He’s Sure The Boy I Love” with Spector, who assured her it would be released under her own name. He lied. That was released as a Crystals record; Spector reasoned it would sell more copies that way. Love also sang lead on records credited to Bob B. Soxx & The Blue Jeans, including the lively “Not Too Young To Get Married,” another hit single. Spector did eventually release records under her name, including the hit “(Today I Met) The Boy I’m Gonna Marry.”

You’d think she’d be carrying a grudge to this day. From a woman named Love? Get real.

“Hate is too heavy a load to carry,” she said. “You must reinvent yourself … I still have a fan base today because of Phil Spector and those records.”

The 2013 film “20 Feet From Stardom,” which shined a spotlight on backup singers, also introduced Love’s work to a new generation of music lovers. Among the classic songs she sang on with little or no recognition: Ike and Tina Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High”; Sam Cooke’s “Chain Gang,” The Ronettes’ “Be My Baby” and “Da Doo Ron Ron”; The Mamas & the Papas’ “California Dreaming”; Elvis Presley’s “If I Can Dream”; Johnny Rivers’ “Poor Side of Town”; The Beach Boys’ “Fun, Fun, Fun”; Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life”; and Cheech and Chong’s “Basketball Jones.”

Love, 75, has had a remarkable career. “I do feel I am blessed, not lucky, because without God none of this would have happened,” she said.

In an indirect way, Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zandt sparked her musical revival. Some 40 years ago, the E Street Band members were invited by Lou Adler (producer of Carole King, The Mamas & the Papas and others) to see Love perform at the Roxy in Los Angeles. They were besotted. Love, who was then working as a maid to make ends meet, moved to New York City at Van Zandt’s urging, so the two could collaborate on an album.

That album, the tongue-in-cheek-titled “Introducing Darlene Love,” was finally recorded and released in 2015 on Van Zandt’s Wicked Cool label. Songs from that album will comprise a large part of her Lynn Auditorium show.

“I’ll have a six-piece band and three singers with me,” said Love. “It will be a mix of songs from the ‘Introducing’ album and the classics. It’s a two-hour show filled with a lot of excitement and fun.”

But will she perform her holiday classic on May 6? “I will not sing that Christmas song,” she said, giggling. “If I did, what would my fans have to look forward to?”

Darlene Love will perform at Lynn Auditorium, Saturday night. Tickets are available at lynnauditorium.com, 781-599-SHOW or at the box office at Lynn City Hall.

