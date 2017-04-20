Do you recognize this vintage concert flier?

April 20, 2017

COURTESY PHOTO

A vintage concert flier for a Lynn concert by The Kingsmen.

By BILL BROTHERTON

The oddest things — other than the Features editor — have a habit of finding their way into The Item’s headquarters.

For example, take this vintage concert flier of a Lynn concert by The Kingsmen, the 1960s garage rock band that recorded the scandalous rock ’n’ roll classic “Louie Louie,” that has come into our possession. And check out the opening act: Barry Tashian and the Remains, the Bay State band that opened for The Beatles on their final U.S. tour in 1966, including their August 18 date at Suffolk Downs.

You’ll notice that the show took place on a Sunday afternoon in May at Lynn Memorial Auditorium. And tickets — a whopping $2, $2.50 and $3 — were available at the City Hall box office and at Ben Brown’s Music at 136 Munroe St., just down the street from the current Item HQ.

You’ll also notice that the year of this show is missing. Does anyone remember it? Were you there? Please help us fill in the blanks.