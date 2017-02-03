59 Melvin Ave. Lynn

February 3, 2017

Saturday, Feb. 4 • 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Swampscott line. Immaculate 6-room, 2-3 bedroom with an interior in absolute move-in condition. room features built-in window seat, formal room, half bath off kitchen with new refrigerator, bath with jacuzzi tub, rear deck, finished room basement with large closet, gas heat and hot water, exterior and replacement windows, side fenced-in Close to Swampscott train station and King’s Beach. Call today for your exclusive showing.

Directions: Off Eastern Ave.

$329,500