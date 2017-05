May 4, 2017

Open House: Saturday, May 6th 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Directions: Wyoma Square to Parkland Ave.

New to the spring market. Well-maintained and updated 6-room Colonial just off Wyoma Square. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances, large pantry, living room with pellet stove, formal dining room, an enclosed screen porch, 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors, and 11⁄2 baths. A 2-car garage, and fenced yard complete the package.

$339,900