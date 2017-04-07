20 Oak Hill Rd., Saugus

April 7, 2017

Open House: Sunday, April 9 • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Directions: Lincoln Ave. to Oak Hill Rd.

Picturesque 3-to-4-bedroom Colonial with farmers porch. Charm and character intact with hardwood floors, original moldings throughout and built-in china cabinet in dining room. Four levels of living include finished walk-up attic and finished basement, eat-in kitchen, fenced yard, quiet side street conveniently located close to Cliftondale circle, 2 car driveway, woodburning stove, modern gas furnace, and 11⁄2 baths. Build equity and make this your dream home. Priced to sell this weekend.

$324,900