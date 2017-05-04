19 Southside Ave. Lynn

May 4, 2017

Saturday, May 6 • 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Directions: Boston St. to Southside Ave.

Near the Lynn-Saugus line, on a quiet dead end street,sits this well-kept 71⁄2 room Colonial with a first floor bedroom and full bath on first floor, cozy living room with wood stove, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, central air, central vac, newer gas heat and hot water, and newer architectural shingle roof. Fenced backyard with patio, screenhouse, and wooden storage shed is a gardener’s delight. Don’t wait on this one.

$289,500