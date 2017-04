April 20, 2017

Open House: Saturday, April 22 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

New to market. 6-room Colonial with a 1-car garage and a nice fenced-in yard. 3 bedrooms and 11⁄2 baths. Good-sized rooms. Great value. Close to schools, shopping, and transportation to Boston. Won’t last

$269,900