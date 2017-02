February 3, 2017

Saturday, Feb. 4 • 1 to 3 p.m.

3-bedroom Ranch offers 2 full baths, replaced living room, 1 car garage under house, modern kitchen and baths, patio, and an in-ground pool. Come on by.

Directions: Eastern Ave. to Alden St. to Arbor St. to Morton Hill Ave.

$289,900