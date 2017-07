July 13, 2017

Sunday, July 16 • Noon to 2 p.m.

Directions: Union St. to Union Ct. to Union Place

Newly renovated from top to bottom. 6-room 3-bedroom single family offering 11⁄2 baths, granite kitchen, vinyl windows, new electrical plumbing and central air conditioning, off-street parking, and more.

$269,900