You are not alone. Get Help to quit smoking.

July 14, 2017

We know quitting smoking can be hard and we are here to help you succeed.  Our free group classes provide a step-by-step plan, practical tips, and support to help you quit.  Come learn strategies that work!  Everyone is welcome to any or all sessions.  Complimentary light refreshments will be served.

When:  June 30 / July 7 / July 14 / July 21 / July 28

Time: 1:30 – 3 p.m.

Where: Lynn Housing Authority Community Room, 10 Church St., Lynn

Free samples of nicotine replacement therapy offered. (Gum, Lozenges, Patches)

$25 Gift Card to be given after all sessions completed.

For more information, contact Kim Wilkins at 781-598-4000, ext. 6940 or at KWilkins@lynnma.gov.

 

