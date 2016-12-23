Wayne Alarm: Winter Holiday Safety

December 23, 2016
Winter holidays are a time for families and friends to get together, but that also means a greater risk for fire. Following a few simple tips will ensure a happy and fire-safe holiday season.
Holiday Decorating:
Be careful with holiday decorations. Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant.
Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn.
Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.
Replace any string of lights that has worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read manufacturer’s instructions for number of light strands to connect.
Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged.
Keep decorations away from windows and doors.
Holiday Entertaining:
Test your smoke alarms and tell guests about your home fire escape plan.
Keep children and pets away from lit candles.
Keep matches and lighters up high in a locked cabinet.
Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stove top.
Ask smokers to smoke outside. Remind smokers to keep their smoking materials with them so young children do not touch them.
Provide large, deep ashtrays for smokers. Wet cigarette butts with water before discarding.
Before Heading Out or to Bed:
Blow out lit candles when you leave the room or go to bed. Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.
