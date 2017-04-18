Walk for HAWC 25th anniversary on April 30, 2017

April 18, 2017

Join us for the 25th Anniversary of the Walk for HAWC! This fun, family-friendly event aims to raise $115,000 for domestic violence survivors in 23 cities and towns across the North Shore.

When: Sunday, April 30

Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. – Walk kicks off at Noon

Where: Salem Common, Salem, MA

Learn more at hawcdv.org/walk.

HAWC (Healing Abuse Working for Change) has been the leading domestic violence agency on the North Shore since 1978. We provide comprehensive, confidential domestic violence services, including a 24-Hour Hotline, Emergency Shelter, Advocacy, Legal Services, Community Education & Support Groups, and a Parent Child Trauma Recovery Program, to more than 2,700 people annually. The Walk for HAWC is an opportunity for the community to come together and raise awareness and funds for survivors who need our support. We hope to see you there!

