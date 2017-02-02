The Classic Rock Show hits Lynn this Spring

February 2, 2017

The Classic Rock Show’ hits North America for the first time in Spring 2017 to deliver a brand new show, the ‘A-Z of Rock’.

Anthem after anthem, riff after riff, power chord after power chord – ‘The Classic Rock Show’ takes you on a musical journey through two and a half hours of foot-stomping fun, culminating in a show-stopping guitar duel that is definitely not to be missed.

Performing the greatest songs from right across the Alphabet of Rock, The Classic Rock Show’s world class band powers through Classic Rock’s finest moments, from AC/DC and Aerosmith to Er ic Clapton, The Eagles, ELO, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Meatloaf and Queen to The Who, Zeppelin, ZZ Top and everything in between, performed with note-for-note precision that truly brings the original iconic and era defining recordings back to life on stage, with a huge sound and light show to match plus much, much more!

A gem of a rock show – sore throat guaranteed!

March 2, 2017

DOORS 6:30 PM | SHOW 8:00 PM

http://www.lynnauditorium.com

Box office: ‎ (781) 581-2971

For more information on the Classic Rock Show please visit their website, Facebook or You Tube Channel links below:

http://www.theclassicro ckshow.com/

http://www.facebook.com/#!/tcr show

http://www.youtube.com/user/Cl assicRockShowUK

