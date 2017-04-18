Project Wheels Walk, Run & Roll 5K and Pancake Breakfast 2017

April 18, 2017

Event Date: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 10 a.m.

Online registration ends: April 28, 2017 at Noon EST. Click here to register online.

About Event:

The 3rd Annual Walk, Run, & Roll 5K is presented by The Project Wheels Foundation. All funds raised will be used to help individuals living with Freidreich’s ataxia (FA). The Project Wheels Foundation is a 501(c)(3) “pending” charities based out of Massachusetts that strives to help patients living with FA. FA is a debilitating, life-shortening, degenerative neuro-muscular disorder. About one in 50,000 people in the United States have Friedreich’s ataxia.

Mission Statement: Project Wheels strives to help and assist people living with FA in their attempt to live quality independent lives.

Race Date: April 30, 2017

Race Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Rolly’s Tavern on the Square, 338 Broadway, Lynn, Mass.

Race Fees: General Public, $30; Children under age 12, $15

Race Day Registration: Day of Race fee is $40 at Rolly’s Tavern on the Square

Pre-Race Packet Pickup: Saturday April 29th: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New England Running Company

43 Enon Street, Beverly, MA 01915

All participants who pickup on the 29th will be entered to win a free pair of running shoes compliments of New England Running Company!

Day of Race Registration & Packet Pickup:

Registration and Packet Pickup will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on race day at Rolly’s Tavern on the Square

Post Race Pancake Breakfast:

Preceding your run, walk or roll, we will have a wonderful all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast for participants to regain some of those lost calories. The breakfast is included for all participants and includes coffee and juice.

Please contact projectwheels2012@gmail.com if you would like to sponsor The Walk, Run & Roll!!