Check out these summertime classics

April 7, 2017
Interested in this vehicle? Click here: Stock # SA – 1965 Ford Mustang
Interested in this vehicle? Click here: SA4611 – 2005 Merc SL Class
Interested in this vehicle? Click here: 2015 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible
Interested in this vehicle? Click here: 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 2dr Convertible
Interested in this vehicle? Click here: 2010 Harley-Davidson Street Glide
Interested in this vehicle? Click here: 2010 Harley-Davidson Road King classic 103 in
Interested in this vehicle? Click here: 2012 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible w/3LT
Interested in this vehicle? Click here: 2009 Yamaha XVS1100 Other
Interested in this vehicle? Click here: 1974 Bricklin SV-1
Interested in this vehicle? Click here: 1981 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe
To see more of our vehicles at Lynnway Auto Sales, visit us online at: (click here to be redirected) lynnwayauto.com
You can find us at 295 Lynnway.
E-mail or call us at: lynnwayauto@verizon.net or 781-581-5160 or stop by at 295 Lynnway, in Lynn.